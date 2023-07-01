Updated | Protesting Jika Joe residents stop traffic

By Akheel Sewsunker

Jika Joe residents of Pietermaritzburg caused havoc and traffic jams on Friday morning as they protested in the vicinity of the informal settlement, blocking key roads into the city.

The residents took to the streets to protest the large block of flats that has been erected casting a deep shadow of promise over the settlements.

According to Ward 33 councillor, Suraya Reddy, the protests started in the early hours of Friday morning.

The reason for the protests is that the people from the informal settlement heard on the radio that the MEC was coming to the area on Monday to hand over the flats to some of the residents.

She added this enraged those who stay in the informal settlement.

“I did not know about this, I was not invited by anyone, the mayor did not tell me about this. The people in the camps heard about it and then they heard it on the radio which sparked the protests. The people who do not qualify for the flats want RDP houses for themselves,” she said.

The residents barricaded the roads with burning tyres and debris. This caused motorists who use these roads for their morning commute to be forced to find alternate routes to avoid the disturbances.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sfiso Gwala added that the situation had calmed down significantly later in the day.

“The residents from the informal settlement want answers on the flats that have been built nearby. They want the mayor to come out and explain the situation to them,” said Gwala on Friday.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson, Ntobeko Mkhize said the deputy mayor met with the residents and there will be more engagements in the near future.