Updated | Residents devastated but thankful to escape house fire unscathed

By Chanel George

A house in Belfort, Northdale, caught fire yesterday morning and left the occupants stunned when part of the property’s roof caved in.

It is alleged the property in Seagull Crescent caught fire just before 8 am this morning.

Tenants who live in the house said they are still not sure what caused the fire, as the house is sub-divided and they do not occupy the entire house.

Msunduzi Fire Department station commander Anwar Kajee said they arrived to find the house was engulfed in flames.

Occupants said they saw smoke coming from the top section, as the house is a double storey. The house was partially gutted as the middle section of the roof caved in," said Kajee.

While the Fire Department was putting out the fire, one of the firefighters dragged out a tall gas cylinder, which could have caused an explosion if it had caught fire.

Tenants

A tenant at the property said the firefighters arrived in under 45 minutes. Khanyisile Nyawose, a tenant who lives downstairs, said she doesn’t know what started the fire, as nobody occupies the front portion of the house except one man who lives in the garage.

“We just saw smoke coming from upstairs and we went outside immediately. “Luckily everything downstairs is okay, we were not affected,” said Nyawose.

Moosa Mkhomah, who lives in the garage, said he was outside when he noticed the smoke.

I went outside to get something when I noticed smoke coming from the roof. There is a lot of smoke damage. I managed to get most of my stuff out of the room in time,” he said.

The blaze was contained at 10 am yesterday morning.

In the last two months The Witness has reported on five house fires around Pietermaritzburg and two fires at business properties.

Four of the five incidents reported have left families with no home to return to.

Santam Insurance

According to Santam Insurance’s fire safety statistics, nearly 99% of all fires are the result of human error, particularly carelessness or electrical issues.

If not carefully supervised, Santam cautioned that cigarettes, matches, lighters, candles, heating appliances and open braai fires can all start fires.

Below are some fire safety tips by Santam:

• Never use your heater to dry clothes, and never place anything closer to it than a metre.

•Electric blankets and heaters should always be turned off before leaving a room or before retiring to bed.

•To assist in the event of a fire, ensure that windows are easy to open.

Cooking and electrical appliances:

• When using power tools, always work in a space that is wide open and well-ventilated.

• Verify the wiring of your electrical appliances.

• Avoid overusing sockets.

• Keep combustible things away from the area around your house.

• Use multi-plugs with surge protection devices installed, if possible.

• In the event of a house fire, call emergency services immediately.