Volunteer crime-fighting group focused on making Pietermaritzburg safe

Akheel Sewsunker

A volunteer crime-fighting group is striving to make the city a safer place and help those in need.

PMB Secure was founded seven years ago and mainly deals with anti-crime-related programmes.

The chairperson, Prenay Moodliar, said that they work with the SAPS.

“The work we do is primarily anti-crime-related through our uniquely close partnerships with various SAPS units, PMB K9 in particular, as well as private security companies.”

PMB Secure has achieved numerous successes over the last year.

They were present during 142 arrests and they have spent 1 092 hours patrolling and responding to incidents.

They have 30 active responders, who have responded to 490 complaints from four community groups.

They have also recovered 14 firearms, 10 motor vehicles, 23 greyhound dogs and copper pipes. They also recovered one state-issued bulletproof vest and six cell phones.

PMB Secure has also assisted in recovering alcohol and drugs.

They have recovered 711 bottles of cough mixture, contraband cigarettes, 8 019 whoonga capsules and 10 kg of uncut cocaine worth up to R1,2 million.

Moodliar added that PMB Secure also has a social awareness aspect, the bulk of which is feeding the poor.

“As community members from PMB, we decided on this route as our form of giving back to society, and basically our way of doing community service, mainly because no other sphere of life for any citizen in the world can progress if safety is not provided …” said Moodliar.

Shireen Govender, a spokesperson for the SAVF Old Age Home, said PMB Secure has been a valuable asset for them.

Since they have come on board, they have provided us with lunch every Saturday. They also provide the residents with wraps twice a week, which has been a great help …

Moodliar added that PMB Secure is involved in many facets of fighting crime.

“We work with the vast majority of security companies as well as many SAPS units. A special mention must go out to the assistance provided to us by the SAPS PMB K9 unit. We are also a stakeholder in the Umgungundlovu essential infrastructure task team, which reports directly to Parliament and to the national SAPS office.

“The theory which we have proven works is combining the forces of SAPS, private security and the community. These three sectors working under one umbrella is what PMB Secure is all about,” said Moodliar.

Moodliar said that the service offered by members of PMB Secure is entirely voluntary. “Community members are welcome to join us …”