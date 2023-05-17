Ward councillor concerned about high number of tavern shootings

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Every week, and especially during the weekend, people are shot and killed in illegal taverns, operating mostly in informal settlements, says Msunduzi Municipality Ward 33 councillor Suraya Reddy.

She said this during a spiritual intervention campaign organised by the Pietermaritzburg Central Community Police Forum (CPF), which was held at Ally’s Driving School in Masukwana Street, Pietermaritzburg, on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Sweetwaters Tavern owner dies

Reddy said currently, Ward 33, which includes Manor, Masukwana and Jika Joe, was experiencing a huge problem with crime.

We have a lot of foreigners that have opened illegal taverns. Because they are in the heart of the settlement, it is hard to get to them. Young kids are exposed to this type of lifestyle. In the past couple of weeks, we have had rapes that occurred in those taverns, and that is why the CPF has taken a stand to bring back the community-building project.

She added that prayer is the foundation when building a community.

“This ward is greatly affected by crime, drug abuse, social ills, prostitution, murders and shootings, most of them related to drugs. I believe that if we work with the community and instill prayer in their lives, we will be able to combat some of the crime that is happening in the area. It is important that we start to teach kids from a young age to pray.

“If they have this instilled in their hearts, they will think twice before they do the wrong thing. In the last six months, we have had a gradual increase in crime. The high amount of unemployment and drug abuse has led us to so many problems. Every problem that we have in the lower CBD in terms of crime, links itself to drug abuse,” she added.

Reddy added that it also escalates to gang wars.

“You get people from other parts of the city coming and fighting in this area. It is so sad to see so many kids not going to school.

ALSO READ | Cashier shot dead during a tavern heist in Imbali, KZN

“We have kids that are doing drugs during the day within the camps between Manor Flats. Kids are not going to school anymore because they are involved in drugs. From whoonga to the hardcore expensive drugs, including cocaine.

“If you take a drive to Ash Road, you can find any type of drugs, including ‘cat’ (Methcathinone), available on the street. The question that should be asked is what are we doing about the issue of illegal drugs available on the streets?” Reddy questioned.

She added that the community is trying to work with [the community leaders].

“I am trying to get involved with the police.

“We have taken it up to war rooms at district level to see more blitzes, sting operations and more visibility from the police to send a strong message that they will not tolerate this side of crime.”

PMB Central CPF chairperson Allan Werner said this event was focused on dealing with crime issues on a spiritual level.

“We want to encourage people to support the police, go to local CPF meetings and also raise their concerns in meetings rather than going to the streets.

We have had a lot of shootings in this place. If you look at the condition that people are living in, there are no lights in certain roads. Added to that, we have load shedding and overgrown vegetation. That is also a contributing factor to the rise in crime in the area.

ALSO READ | Three killed in Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said such crime awareness initiatives are part of crime-fighting interventions and help bring stability to the area.

“There are plans in place in terms of getting the community to work with the police to address this issue,” he said.