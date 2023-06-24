Warning over crime spike

By Chanel George

Residents have been warned to exercise caution as they attempt to defend themselves from thieves who will use whatever means possible to feed themselves.

Theft of vehicles, computer fraud, and small-time theft are all on the rise in Townhill, Hilton, and Clarendon, according to crime data.

According to James Martin, chairperson of the Townhill community policing forum (CPF), there has been a 100% spike in internet fraud and an 85% increase in burglaries in the neighbourhood.

People are falling for online scams and significant sums of money have also been lost through online transactions that the victims of these crimes did not approve.

He said despite the CPF’s efforts to alert the public about these scams, it appears that online attackers are becoming more sophisticated.

“It’s sad to say that the only thing community members can truly do other than secure their homes, is to be vigilant,” he said.

Martin said that the increase in crime is a provincial phenomenon.

“The incidents of vehicle theft have increased, with a Toyota Fortuner being stolen every week at local shopping centres,” he said.

Martin said the sad reality is that the same beggars the community members are helping on street corners are often the same people who are stealing from them.

“We at Townhill have a police station which is fully-equipped to assist the community but is not doing enough,” he said.

DA councilor of ward 6, Kate Janse van Rensburg said she is familiar with the crime in Hilton and Merrivale areas that both fall within ward 6.

“There definitely has been a rise in petty crimes in these areas. From theft of garden tools and garden furniture, ‘fence hoppers’ and general increase in the presence of people from out of the area with unknown motives,” said Van Rensburg.

With the cost of basic foods, people are desperate to get their hands on anything of even small value to sell to have a meal of any sort.

She said this is coupled with an increase in substance abuse, which has the same effect.

She said load shedding is also a factor and when areas are not lit up, it allows criminals to prowl.

“Crime seems to happen at any time of the day though, and is possibly not season dependent in my view. It is more economic factors [that come into play]. Understanding the lack of capabilities of the local SAPS due to insufficient manpower and tools of trade, residents and security companies are largely involved with crime and its prevention,” she said.

Van Rensburg said without neighbourhood watches, patrols and the active role of security providers, these statistics would be higher.

The Hilton SAPS are urging residents to report all criminal activity, as the alarm over crime in the area does not correspond with the number of reports that they have received from the community.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson, Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said every crime that is reported gets investigated and that residents need to assist SAPS by formally laying a complaint at the SAPS charge office.

DA ward 26 councillor, Ross Strachan said crime in all communities is still on the rise.

Without capacity in our enforcement departments and the lack of effective leadership, this problem won’t improve.

He said communities are having to equip themselves and do what SAPS is mandated to do — to secure their neighbourhoods through establishing community patrol groups assisted by private security companies.

“CPFs need to become pressure points in creating more awareness and emphasis on bulking up our law enforcement to mitigate these challenges,” said Strachan.