WATCH | Hail damage assessed in Pietermaritzburg

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Mop-up operations were on Monday underway in certain wards in Pietermaritzburg following a hailstorm on Sunday afternoon.

Houses in the affected areas experienced flooding, windows were shattered, and some residents found themselves with damaged roofs, leading to leaks. Wards 11 and 23 were affected the most.

Speaking to The Witness, one of the affected residents, Londeka Zwane from Nhlazatshe, Ward 11, said her home was flooded after the roof was damaged by hail and started leaking. “Everything in the house was wet. The house was actually flooded. The hail was so big that when it hit the roof it created holes which caused the rain to just pour into the house.

We had nowhere to sleep. We had to try to find a place for the children to sleep. We have an 18-month-old child. Me and my brothers spent the night standing and trying to take the water out of the house.

Zwane added that on Monday morning they had to wake up early to remove everything from the house so that it could dry up. “As I am talking to you we have covered the roof with carpet. We are scared what is going to happen if the hailstorm comes back. If we can only get a sail for now.”

Ward 11 councillor Rusell Zuma said they are compiling a list of affected people and they are going to do an assessment together with Msunduzi’s disaster department.

“The most affected people in my ward are people from Nhlazatshe.

So far we have registered about 20 people who were affected and more are still reporting the damages caused to their homes. The number will definitely increase.

Malusi Mdlalose from Ashdown, Ward 23, said his roof was also damaged as well as the windows. “The hailstorm affected me for the second time. The last time it broke my windows. Our roof is asbestos so we get affected easily if the hailstorm is big. We are hoping that it is not going to happen again,” he said.

Sibongiseni Mdlalose said his big vegetable garden was severely damaged and he will now have to remove all the damaged crops and start afresh.

I am selling these vegetables and I also donate them to needy people. This hailstorm has taken me back because crops are seasonal. I also need to get new seeds.

Ward 23 councillor Dumisani Phungula said in his ward they had registered over 50 people and the list was still growing. He said the problem in his ward is that most of the houses in the area have asbestos roofs.

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said so far the reported incidents are from wards 1, 20, 12, 40 and 23. She said disaster management teams are on the ground assessing the extent of the damage.

“[A] team from transportation is currently unblocking the low-level bridge in Ward 12. Teams responded to blocked storm water drains in northern areas. Municipal teams from various departments continue to monitor and restore affected services.

“We urge residents requiring emergency assistance to contact the 24 hour emergency control centre on 080 003 3911,” she said.