Water finally restored in the Pietermaritzburg CBD

Water has been restored in the Pietermaritzburg CBD following a prolonged water outage, adversely affecting both businesses and residents.

This comes after Msunduzi municipal manager Lulamile Mapholoba led a team from water services early on Thursday to inspect water infrastructure following a number of issues related to supply in the CBD.

There have been a number of burst pipes in the city, which led to water outages in parts of the CBD and some of these are suspected to be acts of vandalism of the water infrastructure. In a statement issued by the city, teams from water services worked tirelessly to ensure that the repairs were attended to.

There are clear signs of sabotage and we are investigating the source as it seems well organised. This has compelled us to intensify security measures to protect the infrastructure in these critical areas.

“We are working towards additional human resources in the water section and for the allocation of more funds for upgrading the water infrastructure,” he said.

Mapholoba added that they need to safeguard all their assets in order to be able to continue providing much-needed services to the people of Msunduzi.

As the city manager, I have also made it clear to the staff that should there be tampering with tools of trade or the infrastructure, it will be severely dealt with and fast, as it’s tantamount to sabotaging service delivery.

“The municipality would like to thank residents and businesses for their patience during this time,” he added