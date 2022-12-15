Water wastage in Cleland due to burst pipes

Witness Reporter

For the past few weeks, thousands of litres of water have been lost due to burst water pipes in Cleland, causing great inconvenience to residents.

Residents have complained about the tardiness of the Msunduzi Municipality in responding to the problems, saying it feels like a slap in the face for ratepayers.

Residents are also frustrated after exhausting all available channels to get the pipes repaired.

The burst pipes are located at Jasmine Close, Petrea Avenue and Fir Tree Avenue. Water is also running along the recently resurfaced Lynroy and Oleander roads.

Rate payers association

Maureen Govender, vice chairperson of the Cleland and Meadows Residents and Ratepayer’s Association, said burst pipes and water leakages have escalated to the extent of affecting the water pressure around the area, while some areas are facing a water shortage challenge.

Govender added that while numerous attempts have been made to get the matter attended to, an incalculable amount of drinkable fresh water is continuously splashing all over the roads.

The municipality [does not seem to be] shaken by the situation, but should we not pay our municipal bills, the municipality is very quick to disconnect residents

Douglas Roberts, the ward councillor for Cleland, said the leaking pipes have been a contentious issue for a long time, and despite several attempts to get the relevant departments to act, nothing has been done.

Msunduzi Municipality had not responded to request for comment the time of going to print.