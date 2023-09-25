‘We are not leaving,’ say land invaders

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Residents who have occupied private land in Edendale say they have no plans to leave. This despite the fact that the land is considered a long-term health hazard.

The land is located opposite Georgetown High School and it belongs to the Ithala Development Finance Corporation Limited (IDFC).

Initially, when the invaders began occupying this land, they erected informal structures. However, at the moment some residents have constructed houses on the land while others are in the process of building their homes.

ALSO READ | Northdale land invasion outcry

They are also stealing water and electricity using illegal connections. According to a study by Ithala, the site is considered to be unsafe for human occupation. In a letter that The Witness has in its possession, which was sent by Ithala to an investor who wanted to acquire the land, Ithala said that they had commissioned a contamination assessment of the site.

The investor wanted to establish a public park and recreational facilities for the local community on the site. The findings from the consultants revealed that the site is considered to be “unsafe for humans due to dilapidated buildings, unstable ground, open water bodies and contaminated surface water”.

“The report therefore recommended that development of the land should be avoided. In light of the above, Ithala regrettably cannot accede to your request to lease the site for the purpose outlined in your proposal,” read the letter.

ALSO READ | Pietermaritzburg land invaders unfazed despite court interdict

However, residents contend that the land is not problematic as they would have noticed any issues when they were preparing the building sites. When speaking to The Witness, some residents explained that they chose to build houses there because the area was previously a hotspot for criminal activities.

Said Philani Sabela: “Criminals used to hide here and rob people when the land was vacant. They even used the place to hide stolen things.” He said he does not believe that there is anything wrong with the land.

Nothing has ever happened here. Since I came here I am planting vegetables and I am selling them without any problem

“There is nothing wrong with this place. Our stay has been good since we arrived and we are happy. I am not planning to go anywhere. I am here to stay,” added Sabela.

Another resident, who did not want to be named, said she did not know that the land was privately owned and that it was deemed a long-term health hazard.

Ward 12 councillor Nkosinathi Patric Masoeu said he has tried to explain to the residents that the land is privately owned and it is dangerous, but the land invaders continued to build.

Masoeu said that he has even warned them that Ithala might involve the court sheriff to evict them, but they did not listen.

An Ithala representative came to inspect the land earlier this year and they saw how it has been invaded. I have done my part and there is nothing much I can do since the land is privately owned

Ithala group communications and marketing spokesperson Sitandiwe Dimba said they are aware of the latest developments and have ongoing engagements with the municipality. She said in line with the action plan for this kind of a situation, they will be taking steps and will use legal instruments to prevent illegal occupation, vandalising and looting.

“Any illegal occupation is dealt with in accordance with the law. IDFC also promotes local development and continually engages local stakeholders to explore collaborative development initiatives. This is to ensure a lasting solution.”

Dimba said people have continued to invaded the land. “IDFC-owned property is private property and no one is allowed to use or occupy private property without the consent of the property owner.”