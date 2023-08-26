‘We are not protected,’ say Msunduzi traffic cops

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The Msunduzi Municipality has been criticised for not providing traffic officers with the necessary tools of trade, which includes breathalysers, bullet-proof vests and pepper sprays.

According to sources, the majority of the traffic officers do not have breathalysers and check if a person is drunk by smelling their breath; or they make the suspected offender walk in a straight line.

“This is the skill that is mostly being used by officers who have been working for the municipality for a long time. “If you are convinced that the driver is drunk, you then do the screening and send him/her for a blood test.

We wish that there was another way, but there is nothing we can do. It is not our fault that we do not have tools of trade

ALSO READ | Motorist bites traffic officers at roadblock

Another traffic officer, who asked not to be named, told Weekend Witness that they are forced to put their lives in danger everyday because they do not have a choice.

The officer said they are expected to perform their duties without the proper resources. “We deal with different people on the road; what if someone takes a gun and shoots at us? How are we protected because we do not have bullet-proof vests? How are we supposed to deal with people who are fighting us without pepper sprays?” he asked.

The officers said the lack of tools is not new and that they have been raising the issue with the municipality for a long time, to no avail. They said they have lost hope that they will ever get the items from the municipality.

Opposition parties are also concerned about the matter and said Msunduzi must prioritise providing the necessary tools of trade.

ALSO READ | Some Msunduzi traffic officers finally have fine books

Thinasonke Ntombela, the IFP caucus leader in the municipality, highlighted the concerning disparity of an essential city department lacking the necessary tools of trade.

Despite this, the officers are still expected to fulfill their duties diligently, he said.

“How do you do that? They are putting their lives in danger. We are going to look into this matter because I am also not happy with the number of traffic personnel on the roads, hence we always see that people do as they please in some of the roads around the city.

This is a shame because, how do you sponsor a football team with millions while such essential employees do not have tools of trade?

DA caucus leader in Msunduzi Ross Strachan said the issue of a lack of capacity in public safety, in particular the traffic department, has been the topic of conversation for years now.

“Even under administration, our city’s leadership and it’s senior management cannot address this fundamentally crucial aspect of this basic priority within our city. Without a capable traffic department, the city is unsafe and lawless, which in effect causes serious danger to our residents and road users.

“Budget needs to prioritised, interest needs to be taken, management needs to be stable and competent. We cannot continue making irresponsible decisions and funding non-core functions of local government by sponsoring football clubs and the like. That’s where the problem lies, no prioritisation or interest,” added Strachan.

ALSO READ | Some Msunduzi traffic officers finally have fine books

Msunduzi Municipality spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize said interventions are being undertaken to ensure that the necessary tools of trade are made available for the traffic officers to prevent, combat and enable them to investigate drunk driving as part of their law enforcement responsibility.

“The municipal employees are encouraged to follow proper internal channels to lay out their grievances.

“The matter should be resolved soon and all motorists are urged to adhere to traffic laws and regulations,” she said.

Mkhize did not say when the necessary tools of trade will be made available to the traffic officers.