Well-known Eastwood taxi driver shot dead by passenger

Chanel George

The Eastwood taxi community is mourning the death of well-loved taxi driver Clive Vanner, who was shot by a passenger on Friday.

Vanner, who was known by many as someone who was always available to help the community and elders, was on his way to the last drop-off point in Thembalihle when a passenger allegedly robbed him of his firearm and shot him with it.

Ward 34 ANC councillor Roy Ram said Vanner had been a well-known taxi operator in the ward for the past 30 years.

He was a very pleasant and softspoken person who was always ready to assist in the community, especially the aged and pensioners

“He always had a smile on his face no matter how difficult some passengers would be. He always went the extra mile when passengers needed to go the hospital,” said Ram.

He added that it was sad Vanner had to die in this manner. “The law must assist in curbing crime in our area, including theft,” he said. The chairperson of Eastwood Taxi Association, Peter Piettersen, said Vanner had previously worked for him, and at the time of his death Vanner was working for his sister-in-law, who owned the taxis he drove.

He was the most loyal person I have known. May his soul rest in peace.

Mountain Rise SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Pancheal Singh confirmed the murder and said the relevant units are investigating the matter. “The victim was robbed of his 9 mm firearm and shot with it.

“The incident took place in Thembalihle near the last rank. One suspect, who was the last passenger in the taxi, stole the firearm and fired a shot. This was when the conductor fled the scene,” said Singh.

Singh said that no arrests have been made.