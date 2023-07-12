Wensleydale residents complain about crime after three bodies found in the area

By Chanel George

Wensleydale residents, near Sobantu, who live close to the municipal landfill site, are concerned about the increase in criminal activity in their suburb following the discovery of three bodies recently.

The bodies were found in the thick undergrowth in the area a week ago.

This has prompted residents to beef up their security as their homes have become prime targets for burglary and theft.

Residents say that the area is used as an escape route for criminals and as a shortcut by motorists.

A resident, Jessica Singh, who lives in Woodhouse Road, at the back entrance to the landfill site, said the area is now a haven for criminals. “There is a guy who has been invading our homes for several years. He’s been dubbed the ‘Wensleydale high jumper’, as he can scale walls up to two metres,” said Singh.

She said he hides out in gardens and if he is spotted, he escapes by jumping over the neighbour’s fence. “He steals whatever he can, mostly security lights. We would like to recommend the construction of a cul-de-sac at Woodhouse Road,” she said.

Another resident, Erica Abrahams, also spoke about the increase in crime and how thieves stole the lights from her wall. “These lights were a great feature as they used to curb the many accidents which took place in the area. Sadly all eight of those were stolen … they usually steal during load shedding, usually around 6 am.

Almost every day something is stolen. Just yesterday, they broke into a home here

She added that the area at the landfill site is a hot spot for criminal activity and with many people taking a shortcut through the area, it is becoming more of an escape route. According to another resident, who did not want to be named, streetlights seem to be the main targets.

“I had my floodlight stolen from my front yard and I live less than a kilometre from the dumpsite. Crime has been on the rise here especially with the dumpsite near our area,” she said.

Ward 33 councillor, Suraya Reddy said crime is on the increase throughout the country. “Being close to the landfill site, it’s hard to track exactly where these criminals come from,” said Reddy. She said she has advised residents to beef up their security and sign up with a security company.

“With load shedding being the main contributor to this activity, it becomes harder to control. I regularly engage with the community on chat groups,” said Reddy.

Police did not comment on the three bodies or the crime rate in the area at the time of publication.