Willowfontein entrepreneur nominated for global award

Lethiwe Makhanya

A Willowfontein entrepreneur has been nominated for a global award for his innovative e-commerce brand marketing watches.

Zamani Bhengu, who is the founder and CEO of AmaBhengu Group, has been nominated in the winter edition of the 2022 World Ecommerce Awards. He is nominated under the category of best e-commerce stores.

Global award programme

The global award programme rewards e-commerce websites that are well designed and show promise of becoming significant and well-established online stores.

The awards ceremony will be hosted in Slovakia in March next year.

Speaking to The Witness, Bhengu, who started his entrepreneurial venture as a door-to-door salesman selling watches, said he is happy to be recognised on the global stage.

He said this is his first nomination and he has not been nominated for awards before.

“It has always been my dream to build international brands and I can see that dream is slowly unfolding.

It means my relentless efforts that I’m putting in every day are slowly getting recognised. It means I’m going somewhere and that my work is of an international standard and I must work harder to keep up the standard.

He said he never expected to be nominated because his main focus was on his customers.

“My focus is to make my customers happy by supplying them with exquisite and quality products and making my products accessible to them through a well-designed, safe and secure e-commerce website, as well as by partnering with well-established retailers.

I won’t lie, I was shocked. Just imagine receiving an email from a global award platform; I have never even received an award locally. This nomination has motivated me even more. My head is now filled with ideas.

Bhengu, who started his entrepreneurial journey in 2016, told The Witness that he noticed many people wearing watches that were not functional due to needing battery replacements and this is what motivated him to start this brand.

He said it has always been his dream to own an online retail company since he was a child.