Witness editor appears in Showmax documentary

By Nosipho Gumede

Veteran journalist and news editor of The Witness, Sharika Regchand appears on the popular Showmax series Imibuzo, season 1 episode 10, to comment on a court case that she covered when she was a court reporter.

The case was one of the biggest and most heart-wrenching filicide cases in KwaZulu-Natal, where Sibusiso Mpungose, who was 41-years-old at the time, gruesomely murdered his four children, including his step-child, in Pinetown, because he believed his wife was having an affair.

Mpungose was sentenced to four counts of life in prison on November 6, 2019, with the court reaching the conclusion that he had murdered all four children out of spite.

Regchand covered the court proceedings for The Witness at the time and she was able to air her views on the matter in the crime series.

Recalling and speaking on the case, Regchand said Mpungose showed no remorse and no facial expressions in court.

She said that it was as if he did not even know or understand the magnitude of what he had done.

When asked whether this was the first time she has commented on matters she covered, she recalled that the first time she was asked to comment was for CNN in the 2000s, saying that it was a matter involving a well-known political figure.

Regchand said that she was initially hesitant to comment on the case, as she was not a legal expert, but she eventually agreed, as she felt that she could provide a valuable perspective on the case.

“I was able to offer insights into the South African legal system at the time,” Regchand said.

She has since commented on radio stations, including Cape Talk, on high-profile court cases, and also other news that has made headlines in Pietermaritzburg.

Regchand is a highly-respected journalist with over 20 years of experience covering a wide range of topics, including courts, crime, politics and human interest stories.