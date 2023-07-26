Woman critical after assault

By Lethiwe Makhanya

The mother of a woman who was allegedly kidnapped, stabbed and left to die in the bush wants justice for her daughter.

The 23-year-old woman, whose name is known to The Witness, was found with serious stab wounds in Gladys Manzi Road, Pietermaritzburg, on Monday afternoon.

It is believed that her attackers tried to behead her.

The injured woman stumbled out of the bushes adjacent to the road and approached some men fixing a broken-down truck asking for water.

The men noticed she was covered in blood and had gaping wounds on her neck and face. They immediately notified the authorities.

Speaking to The Witness on Tuesday, her clearly devastated mother said she is grateful that she found her daughter still alive even though she was severely injured.

She said she had not spoken to her daughter over the two days that she had disappeared.

She said that usually when her daughter goes somewhere, she gives her a missed call or sends her a “Please Call Me” message from someone’s phone, as she does not have a cellphone of her own.

The mother knows when this happens that it’s her daughter and calls the number.

On Friday, I was buzzed and when I called the number no one answered. I kept on calling the number on Saturday but I could not get hold of the person. I prayed the whole weekend for her safety.

She added that she never expected to find her daughter in such a condition.

“I am hoping that God, together with the doctors, will help her pull through. Those that did this to her, I hope they get punished and get what is coming to them for such brutality that they used on my daughter.”

The woman is currently in hospital.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said police are investigating a case of attempted murder and no one has been arrested.

Mi7

Mi7 said in a statement that the woman was found on Monday in a critical condition. However, she was still conscious.

The statement said according to the woman’s own statements — although she was extremely disorientated — she was allegedly kidnapped on Saturday by several men.

It was unclear where she was kidnapped from, what vehicles were used in the kidnapping and exactly how many suspects there were.

She recalled being dragged into the bushes where she was allegedly sexually assaulted and stabbed several times before she was left for dead.

Mi7 said she remained in the bushes for two days.