Woman found stabbed to death

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Taylors Halt Police Station has launched a manhunt after the discovery of the body of a 48-year-old naked woman with multiple stab wounds in her neck.

Thembeka Zondi’s lifeless body was found in a septic tank with four stab wounds in the neck on Tuesday at around 11 am.

It is believed that she was stabbed with a sharp object.

It is alleged that Zondi, from Store area, Elandskop, near Pietermaritzburg, went to town with her boyfriend and his nephew on Monday.

It is further alleged that Zondi came back with the nephew.

A source said that the woman who found the body said she noticed soil that had been scattered in her yard.

After noticing bloodstains, she looked around and found Zondi’s clothes near a septic tank.

According to Msunduzi Municipality ward 8 councillor, Mshushisi Ngubane, after the woman noticed blood, she called her children. He added that this incident has left the community members in shock.

We believe that whenever there are issues or problems, people need to report them to us. Our doors are always open so that we are able to address their problems. This is done to avoid witnessing such incidents. People need to get us involved in solving problems as we work for them.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said a murder case has been opened for investigation.

“When they removed the cover of the tank that is when the body was discovered. The police are investigating a murder case and no one has been arrested yet,” he said.