Young businesswoman praises Pietermaritzburg’s Esther House

By Nosipho Gumede

Lwazikazi Kwaza (26), who is the CEO and founder of The Melanin House, a luxury fragrance brand, said she has no words to express her gratitude to Pietermaritzburg’s Esther House.

Kwaza, who has since relocated to Gauteng, said her story begun in 2019, when she found herself at the Esther house shelter for the second time.

Abrina Esther house is one of the very few safe houses for victims of abuse in Pietermaritzburg. They admit victims of crime and violence, which includes domestic violence, gender-based violence and more.

They accommodate them for a maximum period of six months and in that time, they provide psychological care, skills training, food and shelter.

“I had escaped from a very abusive foster home and I moved into Esther House and stayed there for nine months. During that period, I applied to DUT to study management accounting and I had no registration fees as I was waiting to be approved by Nsfas, so they paid for my registration fees.

While I was at Esther house, I was fortunate enough to arrive at a time where they were teaching skills to help the residents survive the financial distress caused by Covid-19 at the time. One of the skills included perfume-making and I was very keen on finding out more during my stay there.

Kwaza said the director of Esther house, Nokuthula Zwane provided her with more information on how to turn that into a business and the E3 Initiative, which funds Esther House, then gave her start-up capital to start her business.

The fragrance brand

Kwaza described her fragrance brand as Afrocentric, adding that they are manufactured using the finest ingredients, such as essential oils, which are great in not just providing aromatherapy but also great for mental health.

“We ensure that the ISO 9001 standards are applied in our manufacturing processes, ensuring that we maintain and advance our quality. Our fragrances can be specialised according to personality traits and customer specifications,” said Kwaza.

She said her fragrance brand has been used by the likes of famous entrepreneur and international public speaker Vusi Thembekwayo, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, former Scandal actor Ayanda Daweti, rapper Okmalumkoolkat, actor Sdumo Mtshali, actor Lemogang Tsipa from Shaka ILembe and many more.

The Melanin House has existed for three years and Kwaza said she is still in the process of perfecting the art and finding innovative ways to revolutionise it.

“At the moment, I am running everything alone, as it is easier and more future-centric to focus on e-commerce as a sales strategy, which reduces distribution costs as well. I am in the process of signing lease agreements for a base from which to distribute at different malls.

I hate the term ’employees’. I believe more in partnerships, so I have collaborators. Before moving to Gauteng to expand the business, we were collaborating with about 10 students from various universities, who were functioning as the marketing and sales team for a period of a year-and-a-half, and they were compensated by means of commission.

“We have also been fortunate enough to experience substantial growth since incorporation, as we were funded by the Durban University of Technology (DUT) and became part of the entrepreneurial programme, as we were selling fragrances on all five campuses. With the funding received from DUT, we were able to perfect the product, in terms of branding and packaging,” said Kwaza.

Challenges in the business

She said like any other businesses there have been challenges and one of her challenges has been marketing and distribution.

“This requires more funds for activations and to create brand awareness events and to get the right marketing material for ads. We have also been affected by load shedding, as some of our processes require electricity. Our packaging for example, has a lead time of three to four weeks, but we end up having to extend that to six weeks due to power outages, which affect not just our manufacturing equipment but also our delivery time and sales to our clients,” said Kwaza.

These fragrances can be purchased on Instagram @themelaninhouse_regal or on their website.

Esther house

Kwaza said she does not think she would be working as an assistant production accountant and she would not be a business owner who makes their own fragrances if it were not for Esther house.

I just pray that I have and make enough to bless Esther House and others through my foundation called The Genius Foundation.

The Weekend Witness spoke to Esther house director Nokuthula Zwane, who said she was extremely proud of the person Lwazikazi has grown to be. She said Esther House not only teaches perfume-making to residents but they too, also sell.

Zwane also said donations would be very much appreciated as they are going through a dry season as an organisation.