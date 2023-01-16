Pietermaritzburg’s France residents finally get lights back after six months

Lethiwe Makhanya

After living in the dark for six months, France residents in Phase 5 finally have their electricity back.

This after Eskom installed a new transformer on Thursday.

The area has been without electricity since August last year, after the transformer blew.

On Wednesday residents blockaded the road saying, they were tired of living in the dark. Msunduzi deputy mayor Mxolisi Mkhize, who is also the head of infrastructure, was present when the transformer was being installed.

Addressing residents, he said the reason why it took so long to install a new transformer was because it was established by Eskom that 98% of residents were illegally connected to the transformer, which led to the blast.

ALSO READ | Cinderella Park residents at wit’s end over electricity outages

“Eskom had to first do an audit to find out how many people were paying for electricity. After that, Eskom said they can only assist if the residents can pay 80% of the [cost of the] new transformer and we have been engaging with them ever since. We are glad that finally things have been sorted,” he said.

Mkhize urged residents to stop tempering with the infrastructure because it is going to affect them in the end. He said those people who say they cannot afford to buy electricity must apply for indigent status instead of illegally connecting themselves.

One of the residents, Zodwa van der Merwe, said life has been hard for the past six months, especially because both she and her daughter are diabetic and they needed a fridge to keep their injections. “I even resorted to keeping injections on the floor of the bedroom because it is cold, but it was not safe.

I also teach Sunday school kids who would come and run around the house and come across these injections and keep asking what they were. Others would even say they were drugs

ALSO READ | DA targets Ward 28

She said they had even stopped buying food that needs to be stored in the fridge because it would go off after a couple of days without electricity, adding that they were now eating a lot of tinned foods and they were tired of it. Another resident, Deeh Zakwe, said they are grateful to have electricity again.

“We had lost hope of having electricity again. Our wish is for everything to go smoothly from now on. The community must pay Eskom and Eskom needs to provide us with services. If we call to report something, they need to respond to us,” he said.