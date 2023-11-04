Pietermaritzburg’s hero Haskins remembered at memorial service

By Londiwe Xulu

Family, friends and colleagues of Pietermaritzburg hero, Lieutenant Jack Haskins, on Friday remembered his life during his memorial service held at St Johns’ Diocesan School for Girls.

Haskins, a retired veteran SAPS K9 search and rescue unit officer, was described as a true police officer who dedicated his whole life to helping others through his work.

He was also involved in the Midmar Mile and Dusi Canoe Marathon, rescues in the Drakensberg, drownings around the ­province and rescues in disaster zones.

ALSO READ | Retired SAPS K9 officer Lt Jack Haskins dies

After serving the KwaZulu-Natal community since 1977, Haskins retired from the SAPS in 2016 and later worked with Angels’ Care in Howick as their operations manager and only retired there last year.

Haskins has had an illustrious career in the police service, bringing closure to hundreds of families by locating their relatives’ bodies in sometimes very difficult conditions.

One of those families spoke on Friday about how Haskins helped them find their mother, who had been washed out by the floods in 2016, in Durban.

Lindy Swales said her mother had been missing for over a week and members of the search and rescue contacted Haskins, who had been retired at the time, for assistance.

The next day, he drove from Pietermaritzburg to Durban to help search for our mother. He walked us though the scene, comforting us and telling us why they hadn’t found our mother. He and the other members helped us find closure. She added they always kept contact with Haskins, who would also assist them with their organisation, Brenda’s K9 Fund, which they opened after their mother’s death. She said the organisation works with the police K9 search and rescue unit by providing supplies that they need, such as food.

ALSO READ | Tributes pour in for PMB SAPS legend Haskins as he calls it a day

Haskins was loved and respected by many including St Johns’ Diocesan School girls, who called him Uncle Jack. uHambo co-ordinator and schoolteacher, Tracey Schwegmann, spoke about how he used to interact with the girls and how helpful he was.

She and other speakers said Haskins gave bear hugs.

Haskins’ son, Jack Haskins Junior, said he used to join his father when he attended scenes, adding those were the best days watching his dad doing what he loved and it made him very proud of his father. He said his father taught them a lot, including compassion towards other people and to always put others first.

I have read all the tributes that have been pouring in for my dad. People have been saying there’s a massive void within the search and rescue but I see it has been filled by the search and rescue team in Pietermaritzburg. My dad may have been the blueprint in the search and rescue operation, but the members are the finished product.

The memorial service was well-attended.