PinkDrive looking for swimmers ahead of Midmar Mile

Now in its 11th year, the PinkDrive is back for this year’s aQuelle Midmar Mile, and is looking for swimmers to swim a mile to help those with cancer.

A total of 65 swimmers took to the water to swim the aQuelle Midmar Mile 2022 in pink.

They came from across the country and even one from the Caribbean.

Together, the swimmers have raised over R500 000.

Some of the swimmers who could not attend the event at the Midmar Dam still supported PinkDrive by taking part in a virtual swim.

For the 50th anniversary of the Midmar Mile this year, PinkDrive is appealing for swimmers to swim the iconic race for charity.

The Midmar Mile has become one of the major fundraising initiatives assisting in funding the mobile mammogram and breast healthcare services provided by PinkDrive.

PinkDrive has partnered with sporting events such as the aQuelle Midmar Mile to open the platform for philanthropists and athletes to take part in their chosen sport in support of a cause that is close to their hearts.

Most of the PinkDrive swimmers have been affected either directly or indirectly by cancer and, therefore, will swim in memory of a loved one, someone currently fighting the disease and also in celebration of those who have conquered cancer.

Anyone who wants to swim the Midmar Mile for PinkDrive or to support any other events, please contact Janice Benecke on janice@pinkdrive.org or 082 557 3079. Or follow PinkDrive on Facebook or visit: https://pinkddrive.org