Nompilo Kunene

While there are growing calls to ban pitbulls as pets in South Africa, some are blaming “bad dog owners”, and not the dogs.

A petition by the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation has garnered over 37000 signatures online.

The calls have been necessitated by attacks which seem to continue unabated, with a recent attack resulting in the death of a 10-year-old child in Gelvandale, Gqeberha, in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The foundation said the call to ban pitbulls in South Africa comes as other countries such as Russia, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Portugal, parts of Germany, parts of China, parts of Brazil and parts of Australia and others, have either banned or put restrictions on the ownership of the breed or its importation.

Also Read | Gqeberha boy mauled to death by pitbulls

Foundation founder Sizwe Kupelo has called on the SA government to follow suite.

“The defence by pitbull lovers, that it is how you raise the dog, does not hold water. So many people, including joggers, have been attacked and killed by pitbulls.

“It is time that the government takes decisive steps and imposes a complete ban on the ownership of pitbulls as domestic animals. Such a move would prevent further attacks and unnecessary deaths. We cannot continue sending out messages of condolences for something that can easily be prevented,” he said.

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) stands with the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation

The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) said it stands in solidarity with the Sizwe Kupelo Foundation for the protection of people, especially the vulnerable, who are the most common victims of dog attacks.

In response to the petition, the NSPCA released a statement this week saying that although their mandate is the prevention of cruelty to animals and promoting good animal care, it also values human lives.

The petition also calls for all pitbulls to be castrated/sterilised, which would prevent the current rate of uncontrolled breeding.

The petition also calls for stronger regulations for the keeping of pitbulls, and other power-breed animals, requiring owners to have permits to keep such animals.

“This petition should not result in the demonising of pitbulls but in finding a humane and cohesive way forward to protect the human and animal victims in this issue,” said the NSPCA.

Professional dog trainer and owner of the Midlands Puppy School, Rachel Manser, told Weekend Witness that in her experience, pitbulls are amazing dogs but only in the right hands.

“If they are well trained and socialised from puppies, they are fantastic dogs.

“If we ban pitbulls now, people will just move on to the next breed. They will end up having issues with rottweilers, boerboels or German shepherds. I think it’s about training and socialising them. In my experience, I say 99 out of 100 pitbulls are actually fine because they’ve been raised properly,” she said.

Manser went on to emphasise the importance of socialising and training all dogs.

“Training them helps, especially if you start them off as puppies because it helps them get used to other dogs and other people. Socialising and training your dog will not stop them from protecting you — a lot of people say, ‘oh if I socialise my dog it’s going to learn to love people’.

“The dog will still protect you if it has to, but it means that you’ve got a safe dog, you can have visitors and if it does get out of your property, it won’t just randomly attack people. Dogs are taught to do those things, unfortunately,” she said.

She said genetics do, however, play a role.

Also Read | Northdale woman’s ear torn off after being attacked by pitbull

“Some breeds like the pitbull, unfortunately, are more predisposed to those types of behaviours, unlike a labrador or a golden retriever, but in my opinion, it depends on how they are brought up,” she said.

Breeder says ban is unnecessary

A registered KZN-based pitbull breeder, Natasha Hodge, said the call to ban breeding pitbulls is unnecessary.

Hodge, who has been breeding since 2016, said that there are different pitbull bloodlines, and that people should do their research before buying a pitbull.

She said she only breeds the Rocky Carver and Royal Red bloodlines.

“The bloodlines I breed are more for families. Most people who have taken my dogs have kids and live on farms. I’ve never had any incidents with any of my pitbulls getting rehomed because when I went into breeding, I made sure that I took the bloodline that has a beautiful temperament. They are good with kids and people in general. They’re very loyal and good guard dogs,” she said.

Hodge said there are, however, other bloodlines that some people breed more for hunting dogs. “So, I wouldn’t say those are the ones to be rehomed to families.” Hodge said.

She is against the ban.

“Any dog has a nature to be protective, it’s just in them, whether it’s a little chihuahua or a pitbull. It’s all about managing, training and socialising your dog,” she said.

Hodge warned against buying pitbulls from unregistered breeders because some breeders cross-breed the dogs, which cold be dangerous.