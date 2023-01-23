Plan to close low-level bridge unacceptable, say residents

Lethiwe Makhanya

Residents who regularly use the Peace Valley low-level bridge say closing the bridge permanently is unacceptable.

They were speaking to The Witness after Msunduzi mayor Mzimkhulu Thebolla announced that they will be closing the bridge permanently.

The mayor said this after an eight-year-old girl was swept away while trying to cross the bridge with her mother earlier this month.

This was not the first incident. In April last year, two young girls drowned and only one body was recovered.

Thebolla said the residents will have to use an alternative route to get to the taxis, which is about one kilometre away.

Residents have since opposed this, saying the closing of the bridge is not fair on them. They said they use the bridge on their way to the taxi stops and the shops as it is quicker.

One resident said the decision to close the bridge permanently simply shows that the municipality does not care about those who live in the area.

“We have been using this bridge for years and some of us use cars on it. If they are closing it, what will happen to us?

“The best they can do here is to develop the bridge or rather make a pedestrian bridge because closing it is not an option. We know that is not safe, especially if there are heavy rains, which is why we have been asking for the development of the bridge but no one listens to us,” explained the resident.

The alternative route residents are expected to use is not an option because it is not safe and will put their lives in danger, they said.

There are people who are over 50 here; are they also expecting them to walk one kilometre to get a taxi and another one kilometre when they come back? What about the children who are attending school between Peace Valley and Ashdown?

“We cannot travel in the forest and risk our lives. We urge the mayor to [negotiate] with us. We are humans not animals. They can engage us and hear us out.”

Residents said they are not disputing that the bridge is unsafe, but closing it permanently without having an acceptable alternative will not be a solution.