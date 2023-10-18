Planned road closures for Amashova Durban Classic

By Jerry Barnes

The annual Amashova Race will be taking place on Sunday.

Annie Batchelder, Amashova Durban Classic race director, said “We are collaborating closely with esteemed partners such as the Road Accident Fund (RAF), eThekwini Metro Police, SAPS, Msunduzi Traffic, RTI and other safety and logistics experts to secure the Amashova cycling route for race day … We extend our sincere gratitude in advance to the residents and businesses along the route, who often are on the sidelines cheering on passing cyclists while co-operating and adhering to road closures and safety measures on race day.”

According to Batchelder, there is a small but significant route change going through Hillcrest this year, where the cyclists will not go along Kassier Road past Busamed Hillcrest Hospital and enter the M13 at Assegaai. Instead, they will go up Old Main Road and turn into Hospital Road past Hillcrest Primary School to than enter the M13 via Plantations on Shongweni Road.

Amashova 2023 road closure details:

· Chief Albert Luthuli Street to Alexandra Road: 4 am – 9 am

· Alexandra Road to Umlaas Road: 4 am – 10.30 am

· Umlaas Road to R103 Inchanga / 1000 Hills: 4 am – 12 pm

· R103 Inchanga to Botha’s Hill Butchery: 4 am – 1 pm

· R103 Patna Road to R103 Galloway Road: 4 am – 1.30 pm

· Old Main Road Hillcrest – Hospital Road: 4.45 am – 1.30 pm

· Hospital Road / Shongweni Rd – M13 Hillcrest: 4.45 am – 1.30 pm

· M13 Hillcrest to M13 Westville (westbound) Pietermaritzburg bound: 4 am – 2.30 pm

· M13 Westville to M13 45th Cutting (westbound) Pietermaritzburg-bound: 4 am – 2.30 pm

· N3 outbound to Monty Naicker Street: 4 am – 3 pm

· Monty Naicker Street (Pine Street): 4 am – 3 pm

· Masabalala Yengwa Ave (southbound): 4 am – 4 pm

Batchelder said they have engaged with several engineering companies overseeing the M13 upgrade near Westwood Mall.

Due to the extensive roadworks currently under way on the N3 and M13 within this area, additional precautionary measures have been put in place.

Late entries will still be accepted for those still eager to participate in the Amashova Durban Classic.