Planned water supply interruptions for parts of Empangeni and Richards Bay

Witness Reporter

Mhlathuze Water has announced that it will be undertaking a planned 24-hour maintenance exercise on some of its water infrastructure from 8 am on Wednesday until 8 am on Thursday.

During this time, Mhlathuze Water said there will be a shutdown of the water supply system from the Nsezi Water Treatment Plant which supplies bulk water to the City of uMhlathuze and some industrial clients in Richards Bay.

Due to the nature of the work to be undertaken, which includes repairs to an 800-diameter pipeline that supplies Empangeni as well as the installation of new valves at the Nsezi Water Treatment Plant, some water interruptions are anticipated.

“While we endeavour to do our level best to keep the interruptions to a minimum, we do ask for your patience and cooperation during this time,” said Mhlathuze Water in a statement.

Ultimately, the routine maintenance will ensure that no major breakdowns which might lead to long term water supply issues occur in future, said Mhlathuze Water.

“We would also like to remind you to please use water sparingly and to store some for the duration of the interruption. We apologise for the inconvenience.”