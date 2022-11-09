Planned water supply restrictions for parts of Durban

Nompilo Kunene

Residents and businesses in the western parts of Durban are reminded of a planned water shutdown that started on Tuesday until Friday.

The water shutdown is to allow the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to relocate pipeline 53 to complete the construction of the N3 highway in the vicinity of Lynnfield Park.

During the four-day shutdown, eThekwini Municipality said there will be a reduced inflow to the western areas.

The following areas will be affected by water restrictions:

Umbumbulu

Adams Mission

KwaXimba

Cato Ridge

Georgedale

Hammarsdale

Mpumalanga

Mlaba Village

Drummond

Cliffdale

Skhelekehleni

Inchanga

Isithumba

Hillcrest

Kwanyuswa

Bothas Hill

Kloof

New Germany

KwaDabeka

Westmead

Tshelimnyama

Kwandengezi

Dassenhoek

Coffee Farm

Kwandengezi Pitoli

Ntuzuma

Mzinyathi

Crestholme

Waterfall

Amatikwe

Etafuleni

Amaoti

Molweni

Kwanqetho

Mshazi

Embo

Salem

Zwelibomvu

Shongweni

Ntshongweni

Residents from the affected areas are urged to reduce their consumption during the shutdown period to avoid water outages.

For more information regarding water supply, the public can call the toll-free number 080 311 1111 or use the eThekwini Water and Sanitation WhatsApp number 073 1483 477. Alternatively, email: Eservices@durban.gov.za