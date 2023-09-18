Plans to market Mkhambathini Local Municipality as tourist destination

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

Mkhambathini Local Municipality wants to market the area and especially Mkhambathini Table Mountain as a tourism route, offering something new to tourists.

Mkhambathini mayor Nhlakanipho Ntombela outlined the municipality’s plan during the launch of the first ever Tourism Seminar and hiking trail on the majestic Mkhambathini Table Mountain, near Bishopstowe, on Saturday.

Scores of locals from the area, along with different organisations and well-known actors from the telenovela Umkhokha (The curse), namely Nay Maps (Siphamandla Mthembu) and Mbaliyesizwe Ngiba (Zodwa Mzobe), took part in the hike and tour up Table Mountain, which ended at the Indlondlo Cultural Site.

This event was held in celebration of Tourism Month. About 24 tourism graduates were part of the information-sharing session aimed at providing a platform to showcase available establishments, as well as networking and engaging in discussions on strengthening tourism in Mkhambathini.

Speaking to The Witness, Ntombela said this will also help in terms of creating employment opportunities for young people.

Studying tourism doesn’t mean that you should focus on being employed, but on [how you can] create employment opportunities. We want graduates to be creative and innovative and we will support them. We want to focus on tourism-related matters as it will create unusual opportunities for young people.

He added that they want to market and promote Table Mountain as a tourism destination by hosting tourism-related events in the area.

“We urged community members to be part of the hike as some have never been on top of it before. People are very excited and now it’s up to them to come up with business ideas that will assist them in making a living out of this mountain.”

“We want KZN people to come do sightseeing around this mountain. We want to introduce something new to the KZN people when it comes to tourism. As things stand, there are now places that are well-known which people have visited multiple times,” he added.

One of the graduates from the area, Sandile Gwala, said they are grateful for this opportunity provided by the municipality.

“We want such information-sharing programmes to continue as they play a crucial role in terms of finding ways to grow ourselves as young people. It’s very nice to hear that the municipality is going to support us. As young people, we have a lot of great ideas but encounter funding issues,” said Gwala.