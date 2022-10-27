Andile Moshoeshoe

The issue of land redistribution has been one of the issues raised by the planting season programme officially launched by the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government in KwaPakkies, a rural village outside Kokstad, this week.

This is an initiative by premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube in which she deployed her MECs to different districts to encourage and promote agriculture as a means of ensuring that rural people work the land in order to fight poverty and promote food security.

The programme was conducted using the theme: “planting your own food is like printing your own money”.

This was a great initiative where agricultural equipment was donated to the Thuthukani Trust, which was also given assistance to plough 1 200 hectares of land donated to them by the Greater Kokstad Municipality.

Apart from that, the local traditional leader, Inkosi Xhanti VV Zimema, has maintained his call on the government to not only focus on encouraging planting, but to also speed up the process of land distribution.

This is a great initiative but the land should also be redistributed to the government and to real owners. Land and Earth are very important and are the first creatures of God.

His call was echoed by the Kokstad mayor, Lwanda Madikizela, who also appealed to the residents not to rest on their laurels just because the matter of land redistribution is not finalised.

Let us for now use the land we have and refrain from buying vegetables from the shops while we have vacant land that we can work and print our own money from …

Harry Gwala District Mayor Zamo Nxumalo said in addition to promoting agriculture, this forms part of restoring moral regeneration where people in the past would live and eat food without going to the shop first, getting food out of their own gardens.

KZN Transport MEC Sipho Hlomuka, who was deployed in the Harry Gwala District, said residents should not sleep on the land they have, but should work it.