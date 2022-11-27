Plessislaer police officer killed in Pietermaritzburg, KZN

Londiwe Xulu

A female Plessislaer police officer was shot during an operation in Snathing, Pietermaritzburg, on Saturday night.

It is alleged that three police officials were conducting an investigation on a case of assault at a house in Snathing.

On arrival, the suspect allegedly refused to open for them even after they identified themselves as police officers.

A police source said when the three went back to their vehicle, shots were fired at them.

“One of the officers died from multiple gunshot wounds while the other captain was rushed to the hospital,” said the source.

One person has been arrested and is expected to appear at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court soon.

*This is a developing story.