PMB CBD crime spirals

Drug abuse is one of the main reasons for the escalating crime in the Pietermaritzburg CBD, including in Victoria and Pietermaritz streets.

Business robberies, motor vehicle theft and muggings have kept the CBD residents and city citizens on tenterhooks.

Mandlenkosi Ncolosi, a CPF member in the uMgungundlovu District Municipality, said the proliferation of tuck shops, haircut salons and other small businesses in the CBD was worsening the situation.

[Many] small businesses, spaza shops and hair salons in the CBD are providing more than they claim to be selling. Some of these are just fronts for drug dealing and it happens in front of every law-abiding citizen. This is a shame and a disappointment, given that youngsters are using these drugs in public, and their behaviour damages the image of the city and all its citizens.

He said criminals were operating with impunity, and they no longer hide behind dusk or shadows because they know no one stands up for a fellow citizen in trouble.

It’s a sad situation when a person gets robbed in front of other people with no one bothering to come to the rescue of the victim. People are scared for their lives. They just stand aside and watch while a person gets robbed in full view of the public.

A Witness reader, who asked not to be named, said the recent quarterly crime stats released by Police minister Bheki Cele last week overlooked the crime scourge in the CBD, including Victoria and Pietermaritz streets.

Business burglaries and theft of motor vehicles are almost a daily occurrence. Municipal by-laws are not enforced. Police visibility is a deterrent but police are only arresting people for dagga, which is the least of our problems.

Robbery in Victoria road

On Friday morning, a Vodacom store in Victoria Road was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men.

It was not immediately clear how much cash was taken or the value of goods stolen by the criminals.

A car guard at the business complex, who witnessed the robbers approaching the shop, said “all types” of crimes are committed in the area and it was not possible to single out a particular type.

I noticed only two men as I was directing a vehicle out of a parking bay. As I watched them, I noticed that there were already some men who were inside the store and the two joined them. As soon as they stepped inside, they drew firearms.We have petty crimes, with drug addicts being the culprits. Crimes like the one at Vodacom are unpredictable because it gets quiet and peaceful for a certain period and then, boom, they hit. Victoria Road is not a safe area if you walk alone, especially in the afternoons.

Vodacom would not be drawn to comment on the incident.

Regional manager Leandra Raji only said: “As much as we have our own personal views and opinions on crime, unfortunately, we are not allowed to make any comments on the matter”.

AET Security

AET Security spokesperson Renee Veenstra said four armed men were involved in the robbery.

The suspects were later apprehended by members of Magma Security and the Pietermaritzburg K9 unit after crashing at an intersection in Boshoff Street. According to Magma Security, four suspects were arrested, with the assistance of members from the PMB K9 Unit. Two unlicensed firearms and stolen property were recovered.

Magma security

Magma said the scene was handed over to SAPS for further investigation.

A driving school owner at the corner of Pietermaritz and Princess streets, Dennis Dlangamandla, said drug addicts know every inch of the city and they use that to their advantage to evade arrest where police are visible or attend to a crime scene.

These druggies know which directions to take when they are done with robbing people. The entire city of Pietermaritzburg is slowly turning into a den for whoonga addicts. All citizens are not safe here, or only those living in gated estates, own cars and have bodyguards, are safe. Those in leadership positions do not take this seriously because they are not experiencing what we are going through as common citizens. It’s a very sad state of affairs.

On Thursday, the Pietermaritzburg police referred The Witness to the provincial police for comment.

SAPS

Spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “Theft out of motor vehicles is indeed a problem but the statistics indicate that there is a decrease compared to last year. During crime prevention awareness campaigns, people are urged not to leave their valuables lying visible in their vehicles.