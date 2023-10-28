Pietermaritzburg does SA proud by producing top-notch rugby players

By Witness Reporter

In the lead-up to the Rugby World Cup final showdown between the Springboks and the All Blacks, Pietermaritzburg has witnessed a significant wave of local support for the South African rugby team.

Schools, corporates, and government departments in the city have rallied behind “Our Boys,” emphasising the deep-rooted connection between the city, its community, and its rugby heroes.

Pietermaritzburg and the surrounding Midlands region have a proud history of producing notable Springbok players. These local legends, who have donned the green and gold, are now throwing their weight behind the current squad, offering their insights and encouragement.

Maritzburg College, which has produced several Springbok players, including three who took on New Zealand in previous World Cup matches, and recent old boy Jesse Kriel in the current team, sent out a charged and poignant message to Kriel and the Boks ahead of this evening’s final.

At the start of the Rugby World Cup, Kriel, who completed matric at College in 2012, sent out a message to Maritzburg College — especially for “second formers and Goldstones”. On Friday, the school responded with a message to Kriel.

Jesse, you will well remember that at our school, with our assagay and carbine, and our colours of conflict and blood, we often talk about courage and hardship on distant battlefields. Like that sun-baked battlefield in Zululand in 1879, and the muddy battlefields of 1916 in France.

“We also remember old sporting battlefields — like in 1937 when OC Phillip Nel led his Springboks to victory over the All Blacks in New Zealand. Phil Nel was a Clark House boy like you, Jesse. And like you, he was a hardy College boy. He knew about Sathana and the need to faka emgodini (drop kick).

“We also remember Joel (Stransky) and his famous drop kick in 1995 to beat those same All Blacks. And we also remember Butch (James) in France in 2007. College Boys know the sweet taste of victory in a World Cup final and victory over the old enemies — the men of the silver fern. Jesse, to you, Siya and the mighty Bokke go with the best wishes of the boys of Basher Ridge and the warriors of Jimeloyo-Ji,” was the message from the school’s deputy headmaster Matthew Marwick together with College boys on Friday.

Phillip Nel, Joel Stransky and Butch James are all old College Boys who have played for South Africa in pivotal roles in Rugby World Cup finals.

Former Springbok captain, Gary Teichmann said his fondest memories are playing in the big games because ‘they mean so much, to so many people in South Africa’.

“You can’t help but give everything to get a win [and] South Africa versus New Zealand is always a highlight,” the Hilton College old boy added.

Teichmann, who played eighth man for the Sharks and Springboks, was captain of the national team between 1995 and 1999. He played in 36 Test matches, 27 of which the team won.

Speaking ahead of Saturdays’s Rugby World Cup final, the 56-year-old said the Boks’ decision to go with a seven-one split on the bench had surprised him, as he had been thinking they would go with six forwards and two backs.

The game where we won our set pieces, discipline and defensive effort in the backs was outstanding. Jessie [Kriel] playing a great game. If we can do the same and be more competitive under the high ball, then I think we will pull it off.

He believes the final score will be 17-14 to the Boks.

Wayne Fyvie (51), who also matriculated at Hilton College, played on the flank for both the Sharks and the Springboks. He made his international debut in 1996.

He admitted to being a bit dubious about the seven-one split but is willing to give the coaching staff credit for the months of planning that led them to making the decision.

Like Teichmann, he also believes the Boks’ tougher road to the final would have helped the team to get stronger.

Fyvie believes the Boks will win by nine points and that they will have a good margin to defend in the final minutes of the game.

Hilton College old boy, Hentie Martens (51), thinks the possibility of rain may have influenced the coaches when choosing the squad.

The former scrumhalf for the Sharks, Free State, London Irish and Bath, who was part of the Springbok squad which toured Argentina in 1993 believes the key to beating the All Blacks was getting through the first 20 minutes without letting them score.

“It would be even better if we could put them under immense pressure and force mistakes. To do this we will have to stop them getting quick ball. Our tackles will have to be offensive and driving them back,” he said.

They are looking for a fast start and we need to stop them getting that start. If we can go into half time by not being more than three points down or being in front, we should get close to winning. The longer we can stay in the game the bigger our chance becomes to win.

His prediction is a 25-23 win for the Boks.

Prop forward, Pat Cilliers (36), an old boy of Michaelhouse, believes the Boks are perfectly poised for the final.

“We go into this game as the underdogs and I think that’s good … we play better when we’re underdogs. It’s a dream final — the two best countries going head-to-head in the final,” he added.

Cilliers, who earned six caps for the Springboks, making his debut for the team against Argentina in 2012, believes the forward-packed bench will be a definite advantage for the Springboks.

“The pack is the engine room and we have a spare one. I like the split, especially as it looks like it will be a wet and a slow game. I think we will be doing a lot of kicking and it’ll be important for us to play in the right places on the pitch. I would like to see us mauling more,” he added.

Cilliers believes the scoreline is likely to reflect a tight game and is predicting a 24-16 win for the Boks.

Ntuthuko Mluleki Mchunu, a Maritzburg College old boy (2018) and current Sharks player who made his Springbok debut in 2022, speaking from Ireland where the Sharks are playing, said he could confidently say that the entire Pietermaritzburg community was behind him.

Huge wishes of good luck to our boys, especially Jesse. Not many get to play in a World Cup final in their rugby career. We know our game plan and we must not try to go out of our way to play what we are not. The whole of Pietermaritzburg is behind Jesse, especially. He’s been a true flag-bearer for College and we are 105 per cent behind our boys. May they go out there and make themselves, their country, their families and school proud.

He called the game with the Boks winning by three points, Mchunu said they were planning to watch the final together as a team, after their match that will take place at 5 pm.

“Our forwards have a massive role to play in lifting the trophy for the fourth time,” he said.