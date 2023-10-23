PMB plans to beef up traffic law enforcement

By Lethiwe Makhanya

As a way of trying to deal with the illegal parking and traffic in the city, Msunduzi Municipality says they are in the process of procuring a handheld prepaid parking system.

This was revealed by municipal spokesperson Ntobeko Mkhize during transport month, in October.

Transport month aims to increase awareness of road safety amongst South Africans and highlights the critical role transport plays in changing the face of our economy through providing efficient, reliable and safe public transport.

ALSO READ | Traffic | Traffic is a nightmare in Pietermaritzburg

Illegal parking and chaotic traffic conditions are regular complaints of those who traverse the city’s streets. Mkhize said they believe that the new system will help deal with the issue. There are also plans to fill all the vacant posts for traffic officers so they can enforce law throughout the city, she said.

“The organisational structure has 82 positions for traffic officers, currently only 68 positions are filled. We have also increased the visibility of traffic officers to ensure public safety and adherence to traffic laws and city by-laws. There are also aggressive bylaw enforcement programmes under way,” she said.

The population in the city has grown and traffic has increased; this creates a demand for more traffic officers in order to effectively police the city.

“The municipality is continually improving the infrastructure, the provision of resources and tools of trade to ensure the safe and efficient movement of people as well as goods, which is fundamental to the city’s economic and social prosperity.

“Traffic officials are deployed in various parts of the CBD and other hotspots to prevent traffic congestion, including during load shedding.

A tow truck was also procured to deal with bylaw infringements in the city, especially in terms of illegal parking

The municipality is appealing to communities and motorists to play their part by ensuring that they comply with the bylaws and also report infringements.