PMB principal scoops excellence award for school leadership

Nosipho Gumede

Alexandra High school principal Anusha Pillay scooped third place for excellence in secondary school leadership at a provincial level, at this year’s National Teachers Awards.

Speaking to The Witness, Pillay said the journey was more important than the award itself.

She said the entire process involves a set of questions that you have to answer as well as a presentation we had to do, and the preparation for this requires a process of introspection and reflection on whether you, as a teacher, are on the right track or if there are areas for improvement.

For me, it was a beautiful journey of reflection and understanding, and reaffirming that I was doing the right things — then knowing what my future goals were going to be and making sure they are also on the right track.

She added that even if she had not received the award, she would have still been happy to have been a part of this journey.

Pillay described the journey towards winning the award as being full of camaraderie, saying that she met a lot of colleagues, made new friends, and they helped each other a lot.

According to Pillay, growing up, she never thought she would be employed in the education sector.

Funnily enough, I never thought I’d see myself in education. I always wanted to be a lawyer. I went to Woodlands Secondary, and as a debater at school I was quite vocal, so I thought being a lawyer was where I wanted to be.

But I didn’t have the finances to finish my LLB, so I went into teaching and that’s when I realised that I loved it. When I got into teaching, it just came so naturally to me.

She joined Alexandra High in 1999 and she has since dedicated herself wholeheartedly to all aspects of the school.

Coming to Alex and being exposed to different sports and cultural activities was a real eye opener for me and I just threw myself into every activity. I got to know about the different traditions and history, and I absolutely loved it with a passion.



“I didn’t further my teaching qualifications, I just got more involved in everything at a different and deeper level of commitment. I think my ethics and values have always been founded on this compassion and love for the school and the pupils.

“In 2015, I was still a head of department (HOD) and I applied for the principal post and I got it. I think my involvement helped a lot.”

She said she thinks she is very broad-minded in terms of the way she does things, whether its working with the Department of Education or pupils.

Pillay acknowledged her district director for always supporting her.

Somehow, my district director has always given me a nod of approval every time I do something.

