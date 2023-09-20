PMB residents pay tribute to shot security officer

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Sweetwaters residents have been left reeling in shock after a security officer was shot dead while he was on his way to work on Monday morning.

Mlungisi Mnikathi (39) was found lying in a pool of blood on the side of the road in Sweetwaters, next to People’s Corner.

The incident took place just before 4 am. It is still unclear what might have led to the shooting.

Pietermaritzburg police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said Mnikathi was found with two gunshot wounds to the head.

No one has been arrested. We are calling for anyone with information to please come forward so that the suspects can be arrested," he said.

Since the news of Mnikathi’s death broke, messages of condolences have been pouring in.

Residents have taken their frustration to Facebook where they are raising concerns about the increasing crime rate in the area.

Hlengiwe Zondi said: “Rest in peace Mlungisi with your good heart. The pain is unbearable, but it’s okay, one day the suspects will be punished.”

Said Kwenza Mthembu: “May the criminals be found and rot in jail. Such brutality.”

Thokoza Ndlovu said: “This is so painful. I am out of words to explain the pain I am feeling.”

Mnikathi was described as as a humble person who was always willing to help others.