PMB school rocked by further controversy as staff member suspended

By Akheel Sewsunker

A local PMB school has been rocked by even more controversy as another senior staff member — this time in the administrative department — has been suspended.

This is according to a communique from the school’s governing body to the parents this week.

The suspension of the admin staff member follows the suspension of a popular senior teacher on July 26, “for reasons that are still unknown to both him and the governing body”.

He referred his unfair suspension to the ERLC (the equivalent of the CCMA, but for state-paid educators) and his matter was heard on September 26.

The SGB said the representatives of the Department of Education refused to give the staff member, his representative, and the chairperson of the ELRC any proof of the allegations against him.

The SGB added that the chairperson refused to deal with the issue and instead issued a certificate of non-resolution and the staffer remains suspended.

Another senior member of staff was also suspended by the department on September 1.

The South African Council for Educators (Sace) confirmed on 26 September 2023 that they will now commence with their investigation into the allegations of unprofessional conduct brought against [the senior teacher] by multiple complainants. Sace is the professional body overseeing the teaching profession in South Africa,” said the SGB.

The senior administrative staff member was suspended by the department on September 1, also without any reasons given to her or the SGB.

“We fear that her suspension will also be dragged out by the Department of Education. Her suspension — and lack of communication from the DoE regarding the reasons — came as a shock to all of us,” said the letter.

“The past three months have been unprecedented in many respects and has affected our school community in many ways,” said the SGB.

This community has stood together and, despite the challenges, we have all managed to hold everything together and the school has continued to do well. Most importantly, the boys have continued to enjoy their schooldays both on the fields and in the classrooms.

The SGB said that the main priority is the students of the school.

“Please remember that your boys’ safety is our first priority and we have procedures and rules in place for their protection.

“For the safety of our pupils and staff, we would like to remind everyone that people may not walk around the school premises without school management’s permission.

“Managing visitors during the school day is vitally important so that our pupils and teachers are able to have a full day without unnecessary distractions,” said the letter.

The school also added that the day-to-day running of the school will be under the control of three senior and experienced teachers for an interim period.

“We will continue to support them in whatever way we can,” said the letter.