Police allegedly taking bribes

Alleged rogue police officers continue to damage the image of the police services and people are losing interest in reporting criminal incidents to their nearest stations.

A Taylors Halt businessman, Sthembiso Sithole, who has lost welding machinery and airtime worth about R2 000 when his tuck shop was broken into, said the lack of interest by the police to resolve the case was testimony of the “rot” in the police system.

Sithole’s shop was broken into on October 30 and he reported the matter to the Taylors Halt police on November 1.

“When I reported the incident, I was given a case number (9/11/22). On November 16, I received information that there’s a man who admitted to a man I know that he committed the crime. He described how he and his accomplice broke into my shop and what tools they used to break in,” he added.

Sithole added that on November 17, he met with the investigating officer and gave him the information and the whereabouts of the stolen goods, but nothing was done about it.

He said on November 20 he and a community policing forum (CPF) member went to the house where the stolen goods were kept and found some of the goods there.

“The mother of the suspect was helpful, admitting that her son was a troublemaker, and that she was hoping that the owners would come with the police to identify and take the goods. We called the police who, on arrival, told me to speak with the investigating officer. Instead, I called the officer in charge of the investigators and explained my dissatisfaction on how the case was handled.

“When the investigator was finally put on the phone by his boss, he told me to be patient as he was too busy with other cases. When I told him that my goods will end up disappearing from that house, he insisted that I be patient.”

The manner in which the police handled the case is so pathetic. It lacks professionalism and there was no sense of urgency even though I provided them with information leading to the house where my goods were kept

He said people were taking the law into their own hands because they are frustrated by the police.

“These people [police] have sold us out to the whoonga addicts and all sorts of criminals. They [police] want us to trust them, but when we run to them for help they are useless. I believe that some of them share the spoils of criminal activity with these criminals,” he said.

The CPF said the police station is failing the community, yet people are encouraged to report criminal activities to the police.

Soka Mabaso, the only CPF representative in the area, said it was shocking that the police have not acted on the matter in a timely fashion.

“We found one suspect who pointed us to his accomplice. We found some of the stolen goods, but we have not fetched them because the police are dragging their feet. One of the two suspects has since disappeared from the area,” he said.

Mabaso added that most of the police officers stationed at Taylors Halt live in the area.

“This causes police not to take action in certain cases because they are either related to the family of the suspects, or they get cold feet because of the reputation of the family of the accused,” said Mabaso.

Mabaso said a meeting of the provincial CPFs has been scheduled for today and that he would raise Sithole’s matter because the manner in which the case was handled is questionable.

Broached for comment on corrupt police officers, Police minister Bheki Cele said Sithole’s sentiments were not unfounded.

Cele did not mince his words, stating that some police officers were known to take bribes.

“Every household has a mischievous family member. Even in the police we have our own and even in the churches. Some officers get bribed.

We always encourage the police to take cases seriously because they involve people. People should report untoward behaviour to station commanders of the various police stations

The provincial police spokesperson did not get back to The Witness by the time of publication with comment on Sithole’s case and the delay in recovering his stolen goods.