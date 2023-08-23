Police arrest hitman linked to Port Shepstone mass murder

By Khethukuthula Xulu

The police have arrested two hitmen and positively linked one of them to the recent taxi rank mass murder in Port Shepstone last month.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the two men were arrested during a joint operation by the Provincial Taxi Violence Task Team members, working together with the Tactical Response Team (TRT).

The teams were informed by operationalised intelligence about two hitmen who were allegedly on a mission to execute a planned assassination.

“The two suspects were cornered and the vehicle they were travelling in was intercepted on the N2 southbound near Ballito on Tuesday afternoon.

“Upon searching the vehicle, the suspects were found in possession of two firearms, a rifle and a pistol as well as a number of ammunition.

“One of the suspects was positively linked to a mass shooting in Port Shepstone on 25 July 2023 where four people were fatally wounded and five left injured when a taxi they were seated in was shot at,” said Netshiunda.

The two men, aged 33 and 37 years old will appear in the KwaDukuza Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.