Police arrest more than 70 suspects during operation

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Over seventy people were arrested during the crime prevention operation which was conducted by Mountain Rise Police in Pietermaritzburg over the weekend.

The operation was meant to address and curb various crimes from taking place in and around the policing area.

Mountain Rise police spokesperson Warrant Officer Panchael Singh said the operation started on Friday and was carried out until Sunday evening.

ALSO READ | Man to appear in court for murder of pastor Liezel de Jager

He said various hot spot areas that were contributing to serious crimes were targeted.

“A total of 74 people were arrested for different offences which include, assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, robbery, possession of drugs, illegal immigrants, malicious injury to property, possession of suspected stolen property, pointing of firearm, theft, murder, attempted Arm robbery, sexual assault, attempted murder and many more,” he said.

He said during the first phase of Operation Shanela (high density), police members focused on stop and search, addressing dangerous weapons and firearms-related crimes, raiding illegal liquor outlets, compliance inspection on illegal liquor outlets and operations as well as blue light patrols in the hot spot areas.

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa vows to crush construction mafia in KZN

“The second phase of Operation Hawe, the crime prevention operations focussed on roadblocks at strategic points in our policing area.”

All arrested suspects will appear in court soon.