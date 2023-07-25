Police follow trail of blood to arrest man accused of murder

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

A blood trail led the police to the home of a man accused of murder on Sunday morning.

It is alleged that a 28-year-old man, who cannot be named yet, was arrested after stabbing a Lesotho national Tholang Mare (24) to death at Emhosheni informal settlement, in Mpophomeni, Howick.

It is further alleged that there was an argument between the suspect’s girlfriend and the man who was stabbed.

When the suspect realised they had argued, it is alleged that he then took the knife from Mare, stabbed him and ran to the house.

When the police followed the trail of blood to the man’s house, they found him with a bucketful of bloody water and clothes with bloodstains.

According to the police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala, while the police were busy questioning him, the suspect tried to run away, but police pursued and caught him and the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

A source close to the family, Nombuyiselo Mofokeng said they are grateful that police managed to catch the person who allegedly killed him.

She added that Mare was found lying on the ground with three stab wounds to his thighs.

He was a great person who didn’t like violence. He didn’t deserve to die like this. I will miss him mostly for his jokes.

She added that Mare moved here last year to look for a job.

He left behind a seven months’ pregnant woman. The sad part is that the child will now have to grow up without a father.

Ward councillor Siyabonga Lamula said he has four informal settlements in his ward.

Such incidents paint a very bad picture about the area. It is no longer safe,” he said.