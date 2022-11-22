Police force beefed up

Lethiwe Makhanya

The uMgungundlovu District Police stations have been beefed up with the filling of critical positions and promotion of some members to senior positions.

On Monday, about 44 police officers were welcomed to their new police ranks and positions across uMgungundlovu police stations.

Out of the 44, four will be working outside the district.

Some of the critical positions that were filled include station commanders and branch commanders.

uMgungundlovu District commander Major-General Nozipho Madondo said the promotions bring hope as the district faces many challenges.

Challenges of Police stations in Umgungundlovu

She told the newly-appointed officers that they are being promoted to serve the long-suffering community of uMgungundlovu.

The community is living in fear, they are unhappy with the service delivery and they have a problem with the high rate of crime. You are the solution to these problems.

“We have the challenge of a high rate of crime, but we have to take care of our community. The communities must be at the centre of everything,” she said.

General Madondo said that among the challenges facing the district was that some of the stations did not have a station commander and branch commanders.

“Prestbury, Mooi River and Dalton Police Stations did not have station commanders. Mountain Rise and Pietermaritzburg Police Stations also did not have detective commanders,” Madondo said.

“Now that these posts have been filled, it will improve the service delivery. There were other gaps that were cause by the fact that these positions were vacant and had people acting in them.

We are fortunate that recently we received new additional vehicles from the provincial office to the stations. However, we still have insufficient manpower, but having commanders who will use the resources efficiently will assist us.

She said the commanders will start by addressing all the backlogs and others pressing issues that they find in their respective police stations.

Madondo said they are pleased with the additional staff that will help lighten the load. She said there is still a long way to go, but nothing will stop them.

uMgungundlovu District commander Brigadier Mandla Gwala told the officers that they must not let the new positions go to their heads, but rather carry the weight or responsibility on their shoulders.

Newly appointed officers

The officers are expected to start on January 16. However, Madondo said those who were appointed in critical positions will have to start in December.

This gives hope that whatever we are now, we are going to the next level. Do not disappoint us. We trust you that you are going to take us to the next level

The filled positions include Colonel NB Laalmohan as branch commander of Pietermaritzburg police station; Colonel MM Mazibuko as branch commander of Mountain Rise police station; Captain WD Mkhize as Prestbury police station commander; Captain DE Engelbrecht as Dalton police station commander; and Lieutenant-Colonel RJ Dlamini as Mooi River police station commander.