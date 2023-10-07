Police met with resistance from communities when closing illegal liquor establishments

By Chanel George

The police ministry said it was appalled by certain communities’ resistance to help police eliminate crime drivers in their neighbourhoods.

This is after Police Minister Bheki Cele took part in Operation Shanela’s KwaZulu-Natal leg on Friday evening in Durban.

ALSO READ | Community block police from seizing alcohol in Ladysmith, KZN

Cele expressed concern at the level of opposition from community members during police raids and the closing of unauthorized liquor establishments.

“It’s a fact! Alcohol is a major driver of crime in communities and police are under instruction to enforce the law and shut down illegal liquor hangouts and bring the owners to book.

“While this might be seen as a low-hanging fruit or ‘easy target’ for the police, for us; prevention will always be better than cure, police must continue to target and shut down these unlicensed liquor outlets that sell to underage customers, operate for hours on end without impunity and dismally fail to ensure the safety of their customers when alcohol fuelled fights break-out or vulnerable customers are targeted by criminals,” said Cele.

He said such outlets are a menace to society and to policing and will not be tolerated.

Alcohol is said to be a significant contributor to crime and violence in South Africa.

The most recent crime statistics show that between April and June 2023, the SAPS received reports of 4 635 offences involving alcohol.

In three months, there were 247 murders and 1 143 rapes that happened in bars, clubs, taverns, or shebeens. A shocking 3 147 incidents of assault and assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm (GBH) happened in a bar.

ALSO READ | Update | Pietermaritzburg CBD rife with murders due to hits, alcohol

Operation Shanela KZN saw high-density operations in Durban and other identified crime hot spots in the eThekwini metro.

Police acted on intelligence and conducted crime prevention raids, executed warrants of arrests and conducted disruptive operations removing firearms and other dangerous weapons off the streets.

High-density operations in Durban and other eThekwini metro areas that had been identified as crime hotspots were part of Operation Shanela KZN.

Police carried out disruptive operations to remove firearms and other hazardous weapons from the streets, executed arrest warrants, and acted on intelligence.