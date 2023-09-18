Police nab over 90 suspects in PMB

By Lethiwe Makhanya

Ninety nine people were arrested in Pietermaritzburg and surrounding areas over the weekend.

The operation started last Thursday and finished on Sunday.

Pietermaritzburg Police spokesperson Sergeant Sifiso Gwala said the suspects were arrested for different offences during the operation.

ALSO READ | Over 8 000 nabbed, 332 firearms recovered during police operations

“Some were arrested for house breaking, theft, rape, being in the country illegally, fraud, attempted murder, kidnaping , possession of drugs and dealing in alcohol without a license,” he said.

Gwala said this operation is part of operations that will continue up until the festive season.