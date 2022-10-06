Police officer accused of killing and dumping victim granted bail

Thabiso Goba

A Durban police officer who is accused of killing and hiding the body of a “suspect” has been granted bail.

Sergeant Ayanda Doctor Ntombela, a detective at Mariannhill Police Station, was released on R20 000 bail on Wednesday at the Pinetown Magistrate’s Court.

Ntombela is charged with one count of murder, kidnapping, theft and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the charge sheet, it is alleged that on August 8, Ntombela took Sihle Mtshare (27) from his uncle’s home for questioning.

Madoda Martin Zulu, the investigating officer in this case from police watchdog entity Ipid (Independent Police Investigative Directorate), testified that during the bail application stage that Ntombela took Mtshare to the police station but did not officially book him.

Zulu said there were witnesses willing to testify to seeing Ntombela with Mtshare at the police station.

Zulu said information from another person at the police station, along with GPS tracking information on Ntombela’s van, enabled police to track Mtshare’s body.

ALSO READ | Murder accused police officer fears for his safety in prison

Mtshare’s body was found on August 21, buried in a stormwater drain in Hammersdale, about seven kilometres from Ntombela’s home.

Ntombela resigned shortly afterwards from his job of 20 years shortly afterwards and later handed himself over to police at the Pinetown Police Station. Zulu said Ntombela was also found with Mtshare’s phone.

During his bail application, Ntombela said he intends to plead not guilty. Under cross-examination, Ntombela elected to remain silent.

Ntombela’s bail application was under schedule 6, which meant the onus was on him to show exceptional circumstances on why he should be released on bail.

ALSO READ | KZN police officer in court for allegedly abusing her husband

Ntombela said he had two wives and 11 children, a cattle business and a large family, for whom he was the sole provider for, and argued that all his life and family was in KwaZulu-Natal and he would not evade authorities if he were released.

Magistrate Mngadi said community protests against Ntombela would not influence her decision.

A lot of the evidence submitted by the state is hearsay and still needs a lot of time to be investigated. The court needs to be mindful of how long that process might take and the court also needs to take into consideration the time that Ntombela has already spent behind bars

Mngadi said she was satisfied that Ntombela did not know the identity of the witnesses and would not interfere with them.

The matter was adjourned to November 10 for further investigations.