Police officer arrested during drug bust

By Nosipho Gumede

Two women (aged 52 and 49), one of whom is a police officer, were arrested on Monday after a R6 million drug bust in Durban.

According to Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu, members of the Durban Metro Police Service Drug Team received information of drugs being stored in a flat on Gillespie Street, Point area.

Members conducted surveillance to confirm the information. A search warrant was obtained and well executed at Hawai Flats,” said Zungu.

He added that a substantial amount of suspected pure Cocaine, with a street value of R 6 million was recovered.