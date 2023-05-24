News

By Nosipho Gumede
1 minute read
24 May 2023
14:19

Police officer arrested during drug bust

Members of the Durban Metro Police Service Drug Team recieved information of Drugs being stored in a Flat on Gillespie Street, Point Area.

Drugs confiscated at a Drug bust in Durban, estimated to be worth R6 million. Photo: Supplied.
Two women (aged 52 and 49), one of whom is a police officer, were arrested on Monday after a R6 million drug bust in Durban.

According to Metro Police spokesperson Colonel Boysie Zungu, members of the Durban Metro Police Service Drug Team received information of drugs being stored in a flat on Gillespie Street, Point area.

Members conducted surveillance to confirm the information. A search warrant was obtained and well executed at Hawai Flats,” said Zungu.

He added that a substantial amount of suspected pure Cocaine, with a street value of R 6 million was recovered.

