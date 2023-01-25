Police officer charged with murder

Lethiwe Makhanya

A 27-year-old police officer, who allegedly killed his friend and partner, appeared briefly at the Pietermaritzburg high court on Tuesday.

Lindokuhle Sikhakhane, from Pomeroy, who was a constable at Bishopstowe Police Station, is facing two charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances.

It is alleged that he killed his partner, Samkelisiwe Mtshali (22), from Nquthu and his friend, Sandile Nene (28), from Imbali. He also robbed Nene of his Hyundai motor vehicle and a Samsung smartphone.

According to the court papers, the incidents took place on January 6 and 7 near the Nhlanhleni area, in the district of Umgungundlovu.

He suspected that Mtshali was being unfaithful to him and he decided to travel to Nqutu to confront her about his suspicions.

He contacted Nene on January 6, asking to hire Nene’s motor vehicle to travel to Nquthu.

The court papers added that, on January 7, Nene fetched Sikhakhane and departed. Along the way, they had a disagreement over the cost of the trip and Sikhakhane allegedly shot and killed Nene using his service firearm.

He left the body at the side of the road and fled the scene with Nene’s car and cell phone. Nene’s body was found the following day.

Upon arrival at the meeting place in Nquthu, Mtshali got into the Hyundai. They then argued and Sikhakhane allegedly decided to kill Mtshali for her alleged infidelity to him.

He dumped her body in the bush and fled the scene. Mtshali’s body was found later that day.

His case was adjourned to January 30, for his plea.

He will be remanded in the Pietermaritzburg police station’s cells.