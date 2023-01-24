Police officer nabbed for negligent driving on N3

Witness Reporter

Internal disciplinary action has been taken against a police officer who was filmed driving negligently along the N3 in Pietermaritzburg.

The 35-year-old sergeant stationed, at Newcastle K9, was arrested on January 13 after a video of him driving at a high speed, disregarding the rules of the road and bumping into other vehicles with a marked police van made the rounds on social media.

ALSO READ | Police officer charged with murder

He face charges of drunken and negligent driving.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, strongly condemned the actions of the sergeant, who was on duty at the time, and called his behaviour barbaric, unprofessional and uncalled for.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner condemns police officers who disregard the law

He said there was no space for police officers who disregard the law.

“Police officers carry the hopes of the nation and we cannot afford to have members within our ranks whose behaviour and actions seek to reverse all the gains that hard-working police officers have attained in restoring people’s trust in the police.

His actions are totally against what we stand for as the police in this province and applicable disciplinary action will be taken against him. His case study will serve as a deterrent to other police officers who might have been having delusional thoughts that police internal disciplinary actions have gone soft.

He also called community members to continue exposing and reporting unprofessional behaviour by on-duty police officers.

No police officer must transport his children to and from school using a state vehicle, no police officer is allowed to do shopping with a state vehicle. Such rogue elements must be reported and proportionate actions will be taken against those who trespass the prescripts of the service.

“Police officers must uphold professional standards at all times and state resources, including vehicles and other tools of policing, must be used with responsibility and be properly managed without fail.”