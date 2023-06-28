Police officers receive service awards

By Ntombizethu Ngcobo

One hundred police officers, who have served the South African Police Service for between 10 and 30 years, received medals at a special parade at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall on Tuesday.

The event was held to show appreciation and acknowledgement for the officers’ loyal service.

Deputy provincial commissioner Major-General Siyanda Ngcobo urged the recipients to keep carrying the SAPS flag high and to do their job without fear or favour.

“It is not easy. I know your struggles. I know the challenges you are faced with. South Africa needs you,” said Ngcobo, adding that it was no easy feat to remain with one company for 10 years, let alone 30 years and more.

I'm standing with the greatest of humility because not everybody attains this feat. Many get lost on the way. We also lose members simply because of the nature of the job that we are in. We are highly grateful to God, to the ancestors, and all the powers that be that saved you to reach 10, 20 and 30 years of service.

Ngcobo said it gave him great pride to see officers in the SAPS carry their badges with pride, and looking healthy and fit after serving for longer than 30 years.

“It saddens me every month when we look at the number of people that leave SAPS because of death, resignation, retirement and, worse, because of dismissals. Those that have attained 10 years, what I expect of you is keep your character straight. Make sure that your record is not blemished. Make sure that you don’t get misconduct [charges]. Families, I want to thank you very much for giving us these members.”



Acting uMgungundlovu District commissioner Brigadier Bhekisisa Hlongwane said they appreciated the steady work done by members of the SAPS over the past years.

“There’s still more that needs to be done to reclaim streets from criminals so that the ordinary citizen can live without fear of becoming a victim of crime.

“We want to call on our members not to allow any negativity to affect their morale or break their spirit,” Hlongwane said.

“Without meaningful participation by members of the community in the fight against crime, we will not win the war. Criminals are becoming more brazen and their methods of operation are more sophisticated. We appreciate the already established collaboration with the security companies and business against crime. These sectors have played a meaningful role in our fight against crime.”