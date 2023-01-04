Police patrols after reports of rock-throwing and robberies on KZN roads

Khethukuthula Xulu

KwaZulu-Natal police said constant patrols were being conducted by officers together with other law enforcement agencies following reports of rock-throwing as well as robbery syndicates on the province’s roads.

During the December holidays there were warnings sent on social media showing people throwing rocks off the bridge at passing vehicles at the Mooi River toll plaza near Bruntville.

ALSO READ | Police investigate murder case after rock throwing in KZN

It was also reported that there are individuals who break up the road surface to the extent that they create potholes, forcing vehicles to stop.

Thereafter occupants would be robbed of their belongings. The pothole incident was reportedly taking place on Candela Road in Sherwood, Durban, where two men were allegedly spotted breaking up the road with hammers, creating potholes.

“When vehicles reportedly hit the potholes, the men would run up to the car and rob the occupants. KZN SAPS said Durban Central, Sydenham and Mooi River police have not received reports of such crimes as yet, but they have urged communities to alert them of any such incidents.

ALSO READ | Durban Post Office robbed

We would like to appeal to the members of the community to provide police with any information should these or other illegal activities indeed be happening.

“They can also share the information anonymously on MySAPS App or call Crime Stop on 08600 1011,” said KZN police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo.