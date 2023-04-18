Police probing kidnapping of Greytown man in Kranskop

By Witness Reporter

Police are investigating a kidnapping case after a Greytown man was kidnapped in his Toyota Hilux in Kranskop on Friday.

The kidnapping was reported in Kranskop last Friday morning.

It is alleged that the son of a prominent businessman in Greytown was taken in his silver Toyota Hilux. The vehicle was later recovered, along with his cellphone, which was left inside the vehicle.

ALSO READ | Woman charged for faking own kidnapping

The man’s family then contacted Magma Security and Investigations, PMB Hostage Negotiators, Durban DPCI EPR, Greytown SAPS, Kranskop SAPS and Field Security.

According to Magma Security, following intensive talks, the man was released in the early hours of Sunday morning and returned to his family.

The kidnapping investigation is still ongoing.

ALSO READ | Eskom condemns kidnapping of its employee

The family took to social media to thank everyone for their support.

We cannot express enough how grateful we are for the overwhelming love, support and prayers that we received from our community during this difficult time.

“Your unwavering kindness and generosity have been a source of strength and comfort for us, and we feel truly blessed to have such amazing people in our lives,” said the family.

The Witness was unable to reach the man or his close family on Monday.