Police provide tips on how to avoid being defrauded by scammers

By Witness Reporter

Residents has been warned to be on the lookout for various scams and fraudulent activities that have been taking place in the Mountain Rise policing area.

Police spokesperson Panchael Singh on Monday provided tips to the public on how to avoid being defrauded:

• Never deposit money into anyone’s banking account with the intention of purchasing any items seen advertised on Internet sites.

If you haven’t seen the items physically, do not make any payments until you are 100% sure that the sale is legitimate.

• Do not invest money into unknown persons’ bank accounts for the purpose of receiving a return. Stick to reputable banking institutions.

Research investment companies thoroughly before making any payments.

• Be aware of e-mails that you have received from your debtors that they have changed their banking details.

Contact the debtor to establish if they have indeed changed their banking details before making any payments.

• If an advertisement looks and sounds too good to be true, it probably is too good to be true.

• Be vigilant when using the automated teller machines (ATM).

If your card is swallowed by the machine, do not accept help from any unknown persons.

Remain at the ATM and summon a staff member from the bank or security guard on duty.

Remain at the ATM and contact the toll free number and block your bank account.

• Be cautious when you receive SMSes from companies that offer personal loans to individuals irrespective of your being blacklisted or are under debt revenue.

These companies ask for administrative and handling fees to be paid to them before applications are processed.

The banks on the other hand will not ask for such fees.

• Be vigilant when transferring monies through the money transfer service.

Ensure that nobody standing near you has seen the secret pin code that one uses when doing money transfers.

• Apply caution when you receive calls from the “bank” stating that your bank account is being hacked and that you need to switch your cellphone off for a few minutes.

The bank will never call you and ask you for any one time pins (OTPs).

During those few minutes that your cellphone is switched off, a sim swop is done on your number and your bank account is being cleaned out using your banking app.

• Be careful when receiving messages that you have won competitions and that payment is required from you for handling fees so that the money can be paid to you.

If you haven’ t entered any competitions, how then are you expected to be a winner.

• If you suspect that an attempt is being made to defraud you, contact your nearest police station or Crime Stop.