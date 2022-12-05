Police recover 72 guns and arrest over 1 000, KZN

Witness Reporter

A total of 1 330 suspects were arrested for the possession of 72 guns that were removed from society during intensified police operations that were carried out in KwaZulu-Natal last week.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said 12 rifles, 61 pistols and a semi-automatic firearm, together with 913 live rounds of ammunition were among several dangerous weapons which were removed from society during intensified police operations that ran from November 28 to December 5.

Netshiunda said 31 people were arrested for murder, 27 were nabbed for attempted murder and 32 were apprehended for rape and sexual assault. Several others were put behind bars for crimes ranging from robbery with aggravating circumstances, carjacking, burglary at residential and business premises as well as stock theft.

Netshiunda said safer festive season operations are in full swing and those who aspire to be criminals will be met by the full might of the law.

“Targeted intelligence-driven operations at identified hotspot areas and routine patrols with amplified police visibility are ongoing and law-abiding community members are urged to work with the police and to isolate criminals,” he said.

Residents are also encouraged to report any criminal activity using the SAPS Crime Stop number, 08600 10111 or via MySAPS App.